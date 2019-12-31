Enjoy Fireworks Within the Law

The City of Warren has rules in place governing the use of fireworks within the city limits of Warren.
Persons shooting fireworks must cease shooting fireworks by 10:00 p.m. except on July 4 and January 31. The use of fireworks can not put other people's property in danger. No shooting of fireworks may be done in the streets. You are responsible for any damage done to another person's property.
Parents should never allow children to ignite fireworks.
