Fee Fee's Christmas Giveaway

For 25 years Fee Fee Jones and other individuals, churches and organizations have been working together to help those that stand in need during the Christmas season. On December 7 the 2019 version of the "Christmas Giveaway" was conducted at the Bradley County Fairgrounds. Fee Fee and a number of volunteers distributed food, cloths, toys and other items to those in need. They invited any one with a need to stop by and be served.
Fee Fee told salineriverchronicle.com that among the many volunteers who helped gather donations and give out the items were First Baptist Church of Warren, First United Methodist Church of Warren, local school personnel and students, Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington and a large number of others. She thanked them all for helping. She above all thanked The Lord for his blessings. Medical classes nd HOSA helped throughout the event.
Fee Fee told salineriverchronicle.com that among the many volunteers who helped gather donations and give out the items were First Baptist Church of Warren, First United Methodist Church of Warren, local school personnel and students, Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington and a large number of others. She thanked them all for helping. She above all thanked The Lord for his blessings. Medical classes nd HOSA helped throughout the event.
No comments:
Post a Comment