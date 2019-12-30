Fire Department Update

The Warren Fire Department responded to seven calls form December 19 to December 24.
Two calls involved vehicles, one was a gas leak, one was public assistance and one turned out to be a false alarm. There were two structural fires:
*Structure fire confined to a dryer at 925 N. Martin-11 firemen responded
*Structure fire confined to a stove at #16 Cypress Groves St.-19 firemen responded
No injuries were reported during the time period.
