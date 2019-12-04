First United Methodist Advent Supper

First United Methodist Church of Warren will host an Advent Supper Sunday, December 8th immediately following the Christmas Parade to be held in downtown Warren. The parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30PM. Everyone is welcome to attend.
the supper will be held in the fellowship hall of the Church located at 111 West Church Street in Warren. The Church is located on the corner of Church and Turner Streets.
