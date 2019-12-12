Hermitage School Board December 9 Meeting

Members of the Hermitage School Board met December 9, 2019 for the regular monthly board meeting. The board approved the November minutes and the financial report as presented. They also voted to pay the bills.
Rosalynda Ellis gave the K-6/SIS report followed by Mistie McGhee who presented the 7-12/SIS report. Superintendent Dr. Tucker made a report.
The board then adopted the 2021-2022 budget. The motion for approval was made by Kevin Reep and seconded by Harold Hampton.
Board members then went into executive session to discuss personnel. Upon reentering open session, no actions were taken.
