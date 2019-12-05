Thursday, December 5, 2019

Immanuel Baptist to Present Cantata

Immanuel Baptist Church will present a Christmas Cantata “Always a King” Christmas Worship Celebration
Friday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday December 15th at 10:00 a.m.

The public is invited, and both presentations are free.

