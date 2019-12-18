Intermodal Conducts Last Meeting Of 2019

Six for the 12 members of the Southeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority Board met for the December, 2019 board meeting. Reports were presented and it was noted that beginning in January, 2020, the meetings will be conducted in Drew County. The meeting location is alternated each year.
The financial report was presented as follows:
Cash Balances-
Warren Bank and Trust Operating Account=$233.91
Warren Bank & Trust Transfer Account=$60.67
First State Bank Account=$129,623.00
Total cash on hand=$130,115.80
Bills to be paid:
M & P Insurance $8,820.00
C & L Electric $23.76
Robert C. Milton $175.00
AT&T-amount unknown for monthly bill
Amounts listed as owed by two cities and two counties:
*Monticello-$14,173.16
*Warren-$9,683.81
*Drew County-Credit of $3,218.20
*Bradley County-$143,576.47, it was noted the county has been conducting work on the intermodal site and there will be some decrease in the amount owed.
The board then voted to proceed with the construction of a crossing on the rail line that runs through the intermodal property and to pay for relocating a rail switch that is too close to the crossing location. The cost is estimated at $40,000.00. The issue of the crossing has been in contention for several years. Efforts have been made to get the matter resolved with the rail road owner, to no avail to date. The intermodal's consulting engineer and the Director of the Monticello Economic Development Commission have been involve in the effort. It was reported by the intermodal chairman that as of the meeting, no solution has been agreed to with the rail road. Several members of the board voiced their opinion that it was best to proceed.
There was discussion about the problem of some board members rarely attending the monthly meetings. It was suggested the judges and mayors that appoint the board be contacted and ask to take action to get the appointees to attend or appoint replacements.
The board was informed that the Arkansas Highway Department plans to purchase property from the authority for right of way for the I-69 project.
