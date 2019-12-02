J & E Food Group Moving Forward

According to Mr. John White with J & E Food Group, plans are progressing to open the new poultry plant in the City of Warren Industrial Park. While it has taken a long time to bring the project to fruition, Mr. White indicates it is very close and he hopes to have the facility operational by early in 2020. The company has been advertising to notify prospective employees to make sure the company has up to date contact information so they can be notified when the plant is ready to begin production.
Mr. White told SRC, he is not going any where and the project remains underway.
