Jerry Daniels Named a Platinum School Board Member

The Warren School Board met for their regular monthly meeting Monday night. After approving the minutes from the November 12 meeting, they heard minute messages from building administrators.
They moved into executive session. Upon reconvening, they approved the hire of Ashley Tichardson as Warren Middle School Co-cheer Sponsor and Lindsey Cessor as Warren High School Co-cheer Sponsor.
They approved the financial report.
Superintendent Bryan Cornish reported that a television crew will be in the district soon to feature Warren's transportation department. He reported that the district is one of only two that are currently using the extended arm on buses. He noted that they have already seen a reduction in the number of people passing stopped buses creating greater safety for children.
He also announced that Warren Board of Education President Jerry Daniels has been named a Platinum School Board for his more than 400 board hours. He has been elected to serve as Regional Director.
They moved into executive session. Upon reconvening, they approved the hire of Ashley Tichardson as Warren Middle School Co-cheer Sponsor and Lindsey Cessor as Warren High School Co-cheer Sponsor.
They approved the financial report.
Superintendent Bryan Cornish reported that a television crew will be in the district soon to feature Warren's transportation department. He reported that the district is one of only two that are currently using the extended arm on buses. He noted that they have already seen a reduction in the number of people passing stopped buses creating greater safety for children.
He also announced that Warren Board of Education President Jerry Daniels has been named a Platinum School Board for his more than 400 board hours. He has been elected to serve as Regional Director.
No comments:
Post a Comment