Lady Jacks Deliver Fruit Baskets and Gifts To Patients in the Nursing Home Saturday

Local student athletes and members of the Warren Lady Jack Basketball team took time Saturday to deliver fruit baskets and gifts to patients in the nursing home in order to spread some holiday cheer and goodwill.
Members of the Lady Jacks basketball include Jade Watson, Ty'Shuna Steppes, Tyairean Bass, Kanaysia Hays, Bailey Herring, Faith Jackson, Mylesha Yao, Keller Bigham, Arington Browning, Jamie Stallings, Elaina White, Akia Kelley, Chetalya Spears, and Trista Goodwin. They are coach by Leon Harris.
All photos in this story are courtesy of the Warren High School facebook page.
No comments:
Post a Comment