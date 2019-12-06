Litigation Pending Concerning Sale Barn/Sale Set For Saturday

SRC has learned that a lawsuit has been filed by Saline Ouachita Valley Livestock Association against Moncrief Ranch LLC regarding use of the sale barn facilities. The original contract between Saline Ouachita Valley Livestock Association and Moncrief Ranch LLC goes back to January 25th, 2016. According to the suit, Moncrief has not conducted the required number of sales and the Association terminated the contract on September 23, 2019. The Association then entered an agreement with another company to manage the sale barn.
The suit goes on to allege that Moncrief is trying to disrupt sales scheduled for December by the new company. It is reported that Moncrief does not believe the original agreement has been legally terminated. It is also reported that a gate was put up blocking entrance to the sale barn and after it was removed, Moncrief blocked the entrance road with equipment. SRC saw the road blocked on December 4th. It is further reported that a Circuit Judge issued an injunction and the road has been cleared. We are told the new management will hold an auction on Saturday, December 7th.
