Monday, December 30, 2019
Lost Dog: Dachshund / REWARD OFFERED
Lost near Hwy 8 North in Warren.
Male Dachshund
Red Color
Long Hair
Bushy Tail
REWARD OFFERED
Please call 870-226-3619 with any information.
