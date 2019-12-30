Monday, December 30, 2019

Lost Dog: Dachshund / REWARD OFFERED

Lost near Hwy 8 North in Warren.
Male Dachshund
Red Color
Long Hair
Bushy Tail
REWARD OFFERED
Please call 870-226-3619 with any information.
9:46 AM

