Mainline Health Systems, Inc. To Serve Warren

According to information provided by Mainline Health Systems, the organization is purchasing the Clinic on East Church Street which has been managed by Baptist Health. Dr. Kerry F. Pennington and Dr. Joe H. Wharton operate medical practices in the clinic. Mainline is purchasing the clinic facilities and expressed excitement about making the clinic a part of the Mainline family.
More information will be forthcoming as Mainline assumes ownership and management of the clinic. Drs. Pennington and Wharton will continue to practice in the clinic.
