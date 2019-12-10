Moro Bay State Park celebrates being named Region 4 Park of the Year, for a second year in a row!!!

Today Moro Bay State Park and staff were recognized and celebrated with friends, volunteers, many from the Leadership of Arkansas State Parks, and partners from other assisting agencies. Those attending have played a major role in the parks success and improvements. Park Superintendent Paul Butler said, "The staff we have at Moro Bay is truly exceptional. In fiscal year 19, despite 9 months of moderate flooding, the park set a new record in our attendance for our fall cross country event and reached a new record in total revenues. Our interpretive staff presented 254 programs (boat tours, guided hikes, live reptile programs) for visitors. If you look at what guest are saying on Trip Advisor, you will see visitors are impressed by the cleanliness of our cabins, the tidiness of the grounds, the condition of our facilities, and the level of customer service. This doesn’t happen without dedicated maintenance, housekeeping, and visitor center employees committed to serve those who visit the park whatever their interest. We have learned that partnering with local volunteers, agencies, professionals, and schools is also a key to the parks success so we seize every opportunity to do so. The carefully planned projects completed at the park this year included enclosing our 2nd pavilion, improving parking for the campers, and improvements to public restrooms. These projects, just like the service our staff provides, is geared towards the visitors experience. The photo shown reflects many of the important partnerships, volunteers, employees, and leadership who have contributed to the Park. It was impressive how many showed in support of the park on a cold snowy December Tuesday.
From Left to Right: Captain Norman Cornish of the Arkansas Game and Fish, Park Superintendent Paul Butler, Maintenance Assistant Matthew White, President of the Dericks City Good SAMS, Joy Godwin, Bradley County Game Warden Ashton Neece, Housekeeping Supervisor Patricia Doss, Seasonal Interpreter Caleb Myers, Office Manager Bobbie Sutterfield, State Parks Task Force Supervisor Travis McClure, Arkansas Game and Fish Regional Education Coordinator Laura Rogers, Region 4 Supervisor Mike Farringer, Region 4 Admin Assistant Darice Nations, Park Planner Chris Myers, Moro Bay Maintenance Supervisor Jeff Hendrix, State Parks Manager of Operations Mike Wilson, State Parks Buyer Shelly Quattlebaum, State Parks Procurement Administrator Mark Steindl, Directors Admin. Assistant LaJeana Carroll, Arkansas Highway and Transportation Dept. Supervisor of Bradley County Alan Quimby, Friend and Volunteer Tammy Wooten, Friend and Volunteer Bryant Wooten, Dericks City Good SAMS representative Frances Talley, Director of Arkansas State Parks Grady Span. Also those who were assisting but could not be in the photo include: Facility Manager Samantha Culwell and Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Gammon
