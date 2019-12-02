New Edinburg's Christmas Tour of Homes

New Edinburg’s Christmas annual tour of homes will be Saturday December 7th from 5:00pm to 7:30pm. The homes on this year’s tour will be Jamie and Angela Wagnon at 1320 Harrelson Road, Will and Rachel Reaves at 30 Mount Elba Road, Gary and Melody Spears at 4210 Mount Lebanon Road, and Roger and Patricia McClellan will also have the old Stewart Store open downtown with refreshments. Tickets may be purchased at any of the homes or the store, tickets will be $5.00 one ticket will get you into all the homes on the tour. For more information you can call or text Melody Spears 870-510-6388. All proceeds go toward the lights in New Edinburg.
