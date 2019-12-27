Notice to the Public

Warren Water & Sewer
Theft of Service & Tampering Policy
a) Opening valves at the curb or meter that have been turned off by utility personnel;
b) Breaking, picking or damaging cut-off locks;
c) By-passing meters in any way;
d) Taking unmetered water from hydrants by anyone other than an authorized official of a recognized fire department, fire insurance company or utility for any purpose other than fire fighting, testing or flushing of hydrants;
e) Use of sprinkler system water service for any purpose other than fire protection;
f) Removing, disabling or adjusting meter registers;
g) Connecting to or intentionally damaging water lines, valves or other appurtenances to steal or damage utility equipment;
h) Moving the meter or extending service without permission of the WW&S,
i) Any other intentional act of defacement, destruction or vandalism to utility property or act that affects utility property;
j) Any intentional blockage or obstruction of utility equipment.
2 Upon complaint or discovery of the possible water tampering or theft, the staff of WW&S shall investigate and report the finding to the Manager. Any devices used to illegally remove water from the distribution system shall be confiscated.
A "Notice Of Violation" will be mailed or delivered and service is subject to immediate disconnection or discontinuance at the distribution main in any of the following situations:
a) In the opinion of the Manager, theft of service is clearly evident on the customer's premises;
b) When in the opinion of the Manager, a situation exists that may endanger public health.
3 The custome
No comments:
Post a Comment