Notice to the Public

Warren Water & Sewer 
Theft of Service & Tampering Policy 

1 Tampering with utility equipment or stealing service will be grounds for discontinuance of utility service at the distribution main. Theft of service shall include, but not be limited to the following:
a) Opening valves at the curb or meter that have been turned off by utility personnel;
b) Breaking, picking or damaging cut-off locks;
c) By-passing meters in any way;
d) Taking unmetered water from hydrants by anyone other than an authorized official of a recognized fire department, fire insurance company or utility for any purpose other than fire fighting, testing or flushing of hydrants;
e) Use of sprinkler system water service for any purpose other than fire protection;
f) Removing, disabling or adjusting meter registers;
g) Connecting to or intentionally damaging water lines, valves or other appurtenances to steal or damage utility equipment;
h) Moving the meter or extending service without permission of the WW&S,
i) Any other intentional act of defacement, destruction or vandalism to utility property or act that affects utility property;
j) Any intentional blockage or obstruction of utility equipment.
2 Upon complaint or discovery of the possible water tampering or theft, the staff of WW&S shall investigate and report the finding to the Manager. Any devices used to illegally remove water from the distribution system shall be confiscated.
A "Notice Of Violation" will be mailed or delivered and service is subject to immediate disconnection or discontinuance at the distribution main in any of the following situations:
a) In the opinion of the Manager, theft of service is clearly evident on the customer's premises;
b) When in the opinion of the Manager, a situation exists that may endanger public health.
