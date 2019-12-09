Parade Delights All Ages

It takes a lot of time and effort to prepare a float or other entry in a parade. When the parade is at night, it often takes a bit of technical skills to light up the entry. And then it takes rounding up people and costumes. When there are children riding on floats, it also requires that adults walk along with the floats for safety purposes. Organizing a parade calls for countless volunteers to line them up and kick it off on time. Arranging for and organizing judging of floats is another chore that has to take place, All said, parades are a lot of work. Kudos to those who made Warren's Christmas parade last night enjoyable. We, at salineriverchronicle.com enjoyed the festivities. Thanks Mrs. Debbie Spencer for all your work and for organizing all the volunteers.
