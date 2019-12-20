Prison Status

According to published reports, a legislative subcommittee has approved a contract with Bradley and Drew County to house state prisoners. According to the latest report the contract will call for the counties to accept 500 state prisoners in a facility to be built in either Bradley or Drew County. The two counties have previously approved contracts with LaSalle Corrections of Louisiana for the private company to build the prison and rent some bed space to each county. It also will allow the counties to house state prisoners in the facility. According to reports there were no questions asked during the meeting and the matter will go to the full Legislative Council for final approval.
It was also reported that a spokesperson for the private company stated that they have scouted five potential locations within the two counties for location of the prison and expect to start construction early in 2020. Most of the state prisoners to be housed in the facility will be relocated from Texarkana, TX or other existing state prisons that are overcrowded.
Governor Hutchinson referred to the prison as a "pilot project", according to reports and a spokes- person for the Department of Corrections stated "the state is not in any current discussions with other counties to develop regional jails in other areas." The prison is being sold as a regional jail, while it will be privately owned and primarily house state prisoners. The state will have no agreement with the private company, just the two counties. Being deemed a regional jail, the counties waived any solicitation of proposals for the contractual agreement.
Friday, December 20, the Legislative Council approved a contract with Bradley and Drew Counties for the counties to take jurisdiction of state prisoners to be housed in the private facility.
It was also reported that a spokesperson for the private company stated that they have scouted five potential locations within the two counties for location of the prison and expect to start construction early in 2020. Most of the state prisoners to be housed in the facility will be relocated from Texarkana, TX or other existing state prisons that are overcrowded.
Governor Hutchinson referred to the prison as a "pilot project", according to reports and a spokes- person for the Department of Corrections stated "the state is not in any current discussions with other counties to develop regional jails in other areas." The prison is being sold as a regional jail, while it will be privately owned and primarily house state prisoners. The state will have no agreement with the private company, just the two counties. Being deemed a regional jail, the counties waived any solicitation of proposals for the contractual agreement.
Friday, December 20, the Legislative Council approved a contract with Bradley and Drew Counties for the counties to take jurisdiction of state prisoners to be housed in the private facility.
No comments:
Post a Comment