Quorum Court Approves Prison Contract With State

After recently approving a contract with a private company to house at least 600 inmates, including state prisoners, the Bradley County Quorum Court met in special session and approved a contract with the state of Arkansas to accept state prisoners. The Court adopted a resolution authorizing a contract with the state and an "Operations and Management Agreement" with LaSalle Arkansas Southeast Corrections, LLC." Both agreements are three party agreements with both Bradley and Drew Counties.
The "Description of Services" portion of the contract with the state reads as follows:
"Upon completion of the construction and equipping of the FACILITY, it shall be the responsibility of the COUNTIES, in accordance with any and all applicable laws, including but not limited to those of the State of Arkansas, and the United States, to confine and supervise, or contractually arrange for the confinement and supervision of ADC inmates/offenders in a Private Correctional Facility in Bradley or Drew County; to assure for their care and treatment, including the furnishing of subsistence, appropriate clothing, and access to medical care; to provide for their physical needs; to make available programs of training and treatment which are consistent with individual needs; to assure that they are retained in safe, supervised custody; to assure for the maintenance of proper discipline and control; to make certain that sentences and orders of the committing court in the State of Arkansas are faithfully executed; to assure the provision of the same access to the law library as those inmates/offenders of an ADC Correctional Facility; and to otherwise comply with applicable law including, but not limited to, the requirements of the Act."
Six of the nine Justices were present. No questions were asked and no comments made. The meeting lasted about five minutes. No comments were made as to why the state refuses to contract directly for the 500-600 state inmates. The contract clearly designates the two counties as the contracting jurisdictions for the state inmates. As previously reported, no bids are being taken for the private services to be procured.
No comment or information was provided as to where the prison will be constructed.
