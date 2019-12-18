Quorum Court Declares Vacancy On Court

In addition to conducting normal monthly business and approving monthly reports, the Bradley County declared a vacancy in JP District #5 due to the resignation of Justice Mike Gorman. Mr. Gorman resigned due to moving from Bradley County. As a result of the declaration of a vacancy, the Governor of Arkansas will appoint a replacement to fill the term through 2020. The person appointed is not eligible to run for the next term.
the Court adopted ordinance 742 creating a new bank fund for road taxes passed by the Arkansas Legislature. The new tax money must be kept separate from existing tax funds in order for the county to report to the state how the increase is spent.
Ordinance 743 was approved adopting a county budget for 2020. No question was asked and no debate took place relating to the budget. Justice Eddie Parnell did ask about plans to remodel the old agricultural building just north of the Courthouse for use by the Sheriff's Office. Judge McKinney said planning continues.
The Justices then adopted amendments to the county handbook and approved changes relating to worker's compensation time. there was discussion about how the new school resource officer would be utilized and how compensation time could be utilized to keep overtime at a minimum.
Prior to the regular Quorum Court meeting, the "Levying Court" ( same as the Quorum Court ) met and set property tax millage for 2020, payable in 2021. There is no change in any property tax millage in Bradley County for 2020.
