Thursday, December 12, 2019

Saint James AME Celebrates 109 Years

Bishop Michael L. Mitchell and Pastor Rev. Dr. James R. Hooper
Saint James African Methodist Episcopal Church members and guest gathered Sunday afternoon to celebrate 109 years of spreading the gospel and serving the Warren community.  Taking part in the service were Rev. Chris Goodman, Rev. Cecil Williams, Rev. Dr. Billy Reddick, Rev. Welton Boyce, Rev. Clarence Lucky, Rev. Jonas Williams, Sis. April Jackson, Sis. Marilyn Smith, Rev. Dr. LaNell Ross, Sis. Gloria Gant and Bro. Robert Carr.

Guest Speaker was Bishop Michael L. Mitchell, the 134th Elected and Consecrated Bishop.  Pastor of St James is Rev. Dr. James R. Hooper.

Listed on the program as some of the founding members, in 1911 included the following:
Rev. Arron Momom, Pastor, Elliot Beavers, Rev. Omer Beavers, Willie Mae Crain, Arvila Framer,
Dora Farmer, Gaines Farmer, George Farmer, Alberta Hampton, Willie Mae Taylor and Abby York.

St. James was rebuilt in 1954.  Included in the rebuilding were Rt. Rev. W. R. Wilkes, Bishop Rev. C.M. Hankins, Presiding Elder Rev. R. L. Williams, Pastor and Designer and J. Alexander, contractor.    Trustees were listed as W. C. Coleman, Charles Williams, J. S. Feaster, M. J. Clark, C. E. Alexander, II, Ben Shorter, William Blackmon, C. W. Webb, Robert Brodie and Hurley Bradley.

The Church and its members have been active in the work of God and in the service of the community of Warren.
Rebecca Gilbert and Dorothy Henderson

