Saint James AME Celebrates 109 Years

|Bishop Michael L. Mitchell and Pastor Rev. Dr. James R. Hooper
Guest Speaker was Bishop Michael L. Mitchell, the 134th Elected and Consecrated Bishop. Pastor of St James is Rev. Dr. James R. Hooper.
Listed on the program as some of the founding members, in 1911 included the following:
Rev. Arron Momom, Pastor, Elliot Beavers, Rev. Omer Beavers, Willie Mae Crain, Arvila Framer,
Dora Farmer, Gaines Farmer, George Farmer, Alberta Hampton, Willie Mae Taylor and Abby York.
St. James was rebuilt in 1954. Included in the rebuilding were Rt. Rev. W. R. Wilkes, Bishop Rev. C.M. Hankins, Presiding Elder Rev. R. L. Williams, Pastor and Designer and J. Alexander, contractor. Trustees were listed as W. C. Coleman, Charles Williams, J. S. Feaster, M. J. Clark, C. E. Alexander, II, Ben Shorter, William Blackmon, C. W. Webb, Robert Brodie and Hurley Bradley.
|Rebecca Gilbert and Dorothy Henderson
No comments:
Post a Comment