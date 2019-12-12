Sale Barn Has Big Day December 7

According to a report from the Saline Ouachita Valley Sale Barn, the sale conducted December 7, 2019 was one of the largest in years. Eight hundred ten head of cattle went through the sale. It was considered a very successful sale.
The sale barn is now under new management and is looking forward to a bright future of providing services for cattle growers throughout the region and the state.
The sale barn is now under new management and is looking forward to a bright future of providing services for cattle growers throughout the region and the state.
No comments:
Post a Comment