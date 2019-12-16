Santa Makes Stop in New Edinburg

Over 100 kids visited, had their picture taken and received a gift from Santa this weekend at the New Edinburg Community Center. This is an annual event for New Edinburg which began 20 years ago and serves kids throughout the community and surrounding towns. Friday and Saturday night, Santa’s helpers were Missy and Pete, miniature donkeys. Families were presented with a donkey Christmas ornament depicting the legend of the donkey and the cross on its back. Hot chocolate and cookies were served to approximately 200 participants while families visited around the fire pit and took photos with the donkeys and Snowmen “cutouts” which are an addition to the Christmas décor at the New Edinburg Community Center. Re-New-ing Edinburg is sponsoring a Snowman Photo contest through December 31, 2019 and a $50 prize will be awarded to the winner. For contest rules, see the re-New-ing Edinburg Facebook page.
