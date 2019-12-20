News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Calendar
Tweets by salinerivernews
Friday, December 20, 2019
Santa Stops in First State Bank
First State Bank held an Open House Friday, December 20. A special guest, Santa Claus, dropped in to visit with the children. Refreshments were served by the staff of the bank.
at
2:20 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment