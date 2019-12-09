Santa's Workshop Came to the Warren Library

Santa’s Workshop came to the Warren Branch Library tonight!! During the workshop, Santa read “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, and then they stuffed their very own reindeer (Reading buddy), and then they rotated through four different stations and had the opportunity to decorate their own cookie, drink Santa’s famous hot chocolate and cupcakes, make snow globes & magic reindeer food, and make reindeer/snowman ⛄️ ornaments.
We would like to thank everyone that was able to come out and participate as well as all the staff and volunteers for all their hard work putting it all together, and of course this program would not have been possible without our sponsors which included, Friends of the Library, Santa Clause (Ron Gamble), Cliff Morgan, and Taste & See Bakery! More photos from the event below the advertisement.
