Shirts Promote Christmas Message

There is an old saying, 'When life hands you lemons, make lemonade." When the county received a letter that threatened legal action if the large nativity scene was not removed from public land on the courhouse lawn, the community, led by Make Warren Shine, took that lemon and stirred up the best lemonade Warren has seen in years.
The nativity was moved to a highly visible location at the First Baptist Church. Stores on Main Street put up nativities, banners of the nativity, signs of the nativity, and much more. Local residents put nativity scenes in their yards. An LED beautiful display was olaced at the corber of Main and Pine.
Make Warrens Shine paid for much of the work with funds they have raised. The also go the idea to have t-shirts printed with a nativity on them. MK3 Graphics designed and printed the shirts, and Make Warren Shine took orders and distributed them.
The atmosphere in this small hamlet changed. Suddenly, it was on fire to promote their faith and the true meaning of Christmas.
In the photo above, many, but not all, of the purchasers of the shirts gathered at the nativity.
(Just learned that the shirts aree in such high demand that a reorder is being made and will be available next week. For more information contact Make Warren Shine's faceook page.)
