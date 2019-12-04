St. James AME Church 100th Anniversary

Saint James African Methodist Episcopal Church located at 915 St.James Street in Warren will be celebrating its 100th anniversary Sunday, December 8th, with services beginning at 3:00PM. Reverend Dr. James r. Hooper, Sr. is the Pastor and Presiding Elder.
The service will be entitled "A Church Emulating The Light" taken from "Matthew 5;14." Guest speaker will be The Right Reverend Michael Leon Mitchell, Presiding Prelate of the 12th Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
St James has a storied history in the Warren community. It has served the community in spiritual and community development activities during its 100 years of existence. Its Pastors have been leaders both in Warren and throughout the AME Church. The membership has been active and successful in community service throughout the life of the Church.
The public is invited to attend. Happy birthday St. James!
