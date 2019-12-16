Unemployment Stats of Southeast Arkansas

Information relating to unemployment statistics was provided to the 10 counties that comprise the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District during the organization's meeting in Pine Bluff December 12. The information is compiled by the State of Arkansas. The numbers are for October, 2019.
Bradley County had an unemployment rate of 3.5%. The statistics showed the county with a workforce of 4,554 with a total of 158 unemployed. The highest unemployment rate in the southeast region was Chicot County at 5.7%. The lowest rate was Arkansas County at 2.6%. Drew County was listed at 4.5%.
