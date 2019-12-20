News
Friday, December 20, 2019
Warren Bank & Trust Hosts Open House
Warren Bank & Trust hosted an Open House Friday, December 20 wishing all their customers and patrons a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Those stopping by enjoyed an array of delicious snacks prepared by Opal Pulley and Jackie White.
at
12:41 PM
