Warren Fire Department Report

Over the past couple of weeks the Warren Fire Department has answered several emergency calls. From November 18 through December 9, none have required toning out, which means, the volunteer firemen have not been summoned to help. There have been three false alarms and several calls to assist other city departments in some way. Two calls have resulted in tickets being issued for ordinance violations, such as illegal burning. December 4, 2019 the department answered a structure fire at 1450 S. Main Street, that did not require toning out.
Remember to secure a permit before burning outdoors and never burn after dark.
