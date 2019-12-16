Warren Fire Department seeks qualified applicants for a Part-time Fire Chief position. Duties will include:
·The Part-time Fire Chief shall prepare department budget, payroll, shift schedule and general operation of the department.
·The Part-time Fire Chief will be responsible for personnel, equipment and property of the department.
·It shall be duty of the Part-time Fire Chief to make monthly reports to the Mayor and City Council or as requested.
·The Part-time Fire Chief shall enforce all city ordinances and state laws that pertain to the fire department and perform fire inspections.
·The Part-time Fire Chief will work a minimum of 28 hours per week.
Minimum Qualifications:
·A physical examination and drug test will be required upon hire.
·High school diploma or equivalent plus extensive background and training in all phases of fire prevention and suppression activities.
·Must be 21 year of age or older.
·Have a valid Arkansas Driver’s license and insurable under the City’s vehicle insurance policy.
For application information and other details, contact the Mayor’s Office at (870) 226-6743 or come by the Municipal Building at 104 N. Myrtle Street, Warren, AR 71671.
