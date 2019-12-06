Friday, December 6, 2019

Warren GT Takes Part in Tech Fair

Warren School District Gifted and Talented:  The Brunson Technology Team recently participated in the Tech Fair at the CoOp in Monticello, AR.

Tech Team Members: Ava Denton, Raeleigh Milton, Blythe Calloway, Aiden Thomas, Brayden Hill, Zaydin Grider.

at 4:07 PM

