Friday, December 6, 2019
Warren GT Takes Part in Tech Fair
Warren School District Gifted and Talented: The Brunson Technology Team recently participated in the Tech Fair at the CoOp in Monticello, AR.
Tech Team Members: Ava Denton, Raeleigh Milton, Blythe Calloway, Aiden Thomas, Brayden Hill, Zaydin Grider.
