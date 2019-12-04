Warren Police Urge Caution

As we enter the Christmas Holiday Season, the Warren Police Department urges all residents and businesses to practice caution by keeping a keen outlook for individuals who may seem out of place on personal property. Keep houses and vehicles locked and valuables out of sight and in safe locations. Be cautious while shopping and storing packages. Be careful when returning home and be alert to your surroundings. Call 911 if anything looks strange or not normal.
The Warren PD will be on constant patrol in both neighborhoods and commercial areas.
Have an enjoyable holiday season but be careful at all times.
