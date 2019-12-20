News
Friday, December 20, 2019
WHS Delivers Holiday Flowers To BCMC
WHS delivered poinsettias to the patients and staff at the Bradley County Medical Center. WHS’ elves were Coach Tyler Gahr, Coach Jacob Midyett & Coach Michael Milum.
9:27 AM
