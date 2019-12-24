WPD Press Release: Two Home Invasions Early Christmas Eve Morning

On the date of December 24, 2019 at approximately 3:58 a.m. and 4:05 a.m. the Warren Police Department responded to two home invasions. These incidents are believed to be separate isolated incidents. However, we urge you to take precautions and make sure your residences are secure, alarms set and properly lit.
The cases are currently still being investigated. If you notice anything out of the ordinary or know anything we urge you to contact the Warren Police Department.
Incident locations / Description of Suspects:
S. Myrtle St. / Unknown Hispanic male
W. Pine St. / Unknown Black male
