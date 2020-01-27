St. James A.M.E. Church will present the 27th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Banquet January 25, 2020 beginning at 6:00pm. The event honors the life of Dr. King. The Church is located at 915 St. James Street in Warren. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the door.
Guest Speaker for the banquet is State Senator Stephanie Flowers of Senate District 25. She is a former member of the Arkansas House of Representatives and now serves in the Senate.
Bro. Everett Wallace is Chairperson of the event. Rev. James R. Hooper, Sr. is Pastor and Presiding Elder. The Rt. Rev. Michael Mitchell is Bishop.
