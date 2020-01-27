27th Annual MLK Banquet Big Success

|L
|Charlotte Tenner Brown
|Rev. James Yarbrough
|Osborne Porter
|Dr. Clarence Lucky
|Robert Clary
*Mrs. Oshie Porter
*Mr. Robert Clary
*Rev. Clarence Lucky
*Rev. James Yarbrough
Ms. Charlottee Tenner-Brown
Next awards were given by the "No Limit Motorcycle Club." They gave the Education award to Jerry Daniels, President of the Warren School board, the Community Service award to Fee Fee Jones and the Business award to Rev. James R. Hooper.
After a delicious dinner was served, another sol was sung by Sis. Stephanie Farmer. the guest speaker was introduced by State Senator Eddie Cheatham. The featured speaker was State Senator Stephanie Flowers of Pine Bluff. She presented an eloquent speech on the accomplishments of Dr. King and his contributions to America.
Recognition and acknowledgements were made by Bro. Everette Wallace and the benediction was provided by Elder James R. Hooper.
