27th Annual MLK Banquet Big Success

A large and enthusiastic crowd was present at St. James AME Church Saturday evening, January 25 to take part in the 27th Annual Martin Luther, King, Jr. held in Warren.  Bro. Cortez Smith served as master of ceremony and the welcome was given by Sis. Dallas Abraham.  The invocation was voiced by Rev. Buffington and a proclamation honoring Dr. King on behave of the City of Warren by Mayor Denisa Pennington.  An occasion was presented by Mrs. Tomora Thompson.  A solo was sang by Presiding Elder Kent Broughton.
Five residents of the community were honored for their community service.  the presentations were made by Mr. and Mrs. Donterrius Jackson.  Honored were the following:
*Mrs. Oshie Porter
*Mr. Robert Clary
*Rev. Clarence Lucky
*Rev. James Yarbrough
Ms. Charlottee Tenner-Brown

Next awards were given by the "No Limit Motorcycle Club."  They gave the Education award to Jerry Daniels, President of the Warren School board, the Community Service award to Fee Fee Jones and the Business award to Rev. James R. Hooper.

After a delicious dinner was served, another sol was sung by Sis. Stephanie Farmer.  the guest speaker was introduced by State Senator Eddie Cheatham.  The featured speaker was State Senator Stephanie Flowers of Pine Bluff.  She presented an eloquent speech on the accomplishments of Dr. King and his contributions to America.

Recognition and acknowledgements were made by Bro. Everette Wallace and the benediction was provided by Elder  James R. Hooper.
