Arkansas Department of Transportation Conducts Meeting in Southeast Arkansas

Regional Highway Meeting Held At UAM
The Arkansas Department of Transportation conducted a public meeting January 21, 2020 in the Fine Arts Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The meeting was to educate the public on merits of Issue 1 that will be on the ballot November 3, 2020. The Issue would make an existing one cent sales tax for highways permanent and provide $205 million per year for state highways, $56 million per year for city streets and $56 million per year for county roads. Highway maps were on display showing the state highways that will benefit over the next several years and beyond. After a period of time to review the maps and talk with department personnel and several of the Highway Commissioners, a public meeting was conducted allowing the public to speak and ask questions.
The Commissioner for Southeast Arkansas, Robert Moore was present and spent time talking with those who attended. There were representatives of each county of Southeast Arkansas present and it appeared everyone in attendance was supported of Issue 1.
The current tax in place expires in June of 2023. If it is not renewed that will be a major reduction in funding for highways and streets and roads.
Reply
Reply all
Forward
The Arkansas Department of Transportation conducted a public meeting January 21, 2020 in the Fine Arts Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The meeting was to educate the public on merits of Issue 1 that will be on the ballot November 3, 2020. The Issue would make an existing one cent sales tax for highways permanent and provide $205 million per year for state highways, $56 million per year for city streets and $56 million per year for county roads. Highway maps were on display showing the state highways that will benefit over the next several years and beyond. After a period of time to review the maps and talk with department personnel and several of the Highway Commissioners, a public meeting was conducted allowing the public to speak and ask questions.
The Commissioner for Southeast Arkansas, Robert Moore was present and spent time talking with those who attended. There were representatives of each county of Southeast Arkansas present and it appeared everyone in attendance was supported of Issue 1.
The current tax in place expires in June of 2023. If it is not renewed that will be a major reduction in funding for highways and streets and roads.
Reply
Reply all
Forward
No comments:
Post a Comment