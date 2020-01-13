Monday, January 13, 2020

Arrest Report: 1-13-20

Thr following are innocent until proven guilty:

Cecil Ferrell, 121 Bradley 56, Apt. #3, Hermitage, AR, 3-20=68. arrested on warrant, failure to appear (1-6-20)

Cody Donley, 504 Cherry St., Warren, AR, 4-10-87, arrest on warrant from Monticello PD, (1-10-20)

Malik Boswell, #40 Pinewood Dr., Warren, AR, charged with resisting arrest and criminal mischief (1-12-20)
