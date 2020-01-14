BCEDC Holds Special Meeting To Discuss Private Prison

A quorum of board members of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission met Monday, January 13 in a called meeting to discuss the land swap with the City of Warren that has previously been reported by SRC. The stated purpose of the meeting was to act on a proposal that was approved by the Warren City Council on Thursday January 9, 2020. It was suggested that the BCEDC Executive Committee meet with city officials as soon as possible to work out the details as to what part of the 20 acres of the Griggs property would be best suited for the city and the BCEDC. The proposal is for the city to give the BCEDC twenty acres of property in the industrial park and in return the BCEDC will grant ownership of 20 acres of the Griggs property, owned by BCEDC, to the city. The Griggs property is located on the bypass that circles Warren on the northeast.
The discussion then turned to the proposal the BCEDC is making to get the private prison to build in the city industrial part. Rep. Jeff Wardlaw indicated that the BCEDC has a memorandum of agreement with the private company to give them some 20 acres in the industrial part and the existing spec building in return for a guarantee of a minimum of 78 jobs for 15 years. He went on to say the company is requesting a reduction in the 15 year time period if more than 78 jobs are created at any point. This was approved. Wardlaw indicated a decision should be known within a short period of time.
