BCMC Receives Funds as Part of Grant Awarded to ARHP from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield

WARREN, Ark. (1/30/20) – Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield has awarded $817,000 to the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, which Bradley County Medical Center is a member of, to help south Arkansas hospitals and clinics improve how they exchange patient information and ensure better continuity of care during patient transfers.
BCMC received $43,826 of the grant money to allow full participation in the State Health Alliance for Records Exchange (SHARE), which is overseen by the Office of Health Information Technology (a division of the Arkansas Department of Health).
BCMC was one of the hospitals already engaging in SHARE, but it wasn’t at the highest level. All of the other facilities in the ARHP were either participating at a lower level like BCMC or not taking part at all because of the high cost.
This grant will help BCMC and the other Arkansas Rural Health Partnership members participate at the highest level. In addition, SHARE will provide ARHP hospitals and health care providers with real-time patient results that will help them identify clinical strengths and areas that might need improvement.
SHARE's daily reports will make available to ARHP health care providers a 24-hour snapshot of critical events, such as emergency room visits and inpatient discharges.
SHARE also lets users transmit and exchange clinical information such as clinical care summaries, vital signs, medications, allergies, continuity of care documents, transitions of care documents, immunization records, laboratory results, radiology report transcriptions and discharge summaries.
The Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield grant will pay for the costs of upgrading equipment and annual dues for ARHP member hospitals and clinics to participate fully in the exchange. There is no other funding mechanism to assist rural hospitals and clinics with the annual costs of participating in SHARE, the organizations said.
To keep up with the latest news and updates from BCMC, please like the Bradley County Medical Center Facebook page.
BCMC received $43,826 of the grant money to allow full participation in the State Health Alliance for Records Exchange (SHARE), which is overseen by the Office of Health Information Technology (a division of the Arkansas Department of Health).
BCMC was one of the hospitals already engaging in SHARE, but it wasn’t at the highest level. All of the other facilities in the ARHP were either participating at a lower level like BCMC or not taking part at all because of the high cost.
This grant will help BCMC and the other Arkansas Rural Health Partnership members participate at the highest level. In addition, SHARE will provide ARHP hospitals and health care providers with real-time patient results that will help them identify clinical strengths and areas that might need improvement.
SHARE's daily reports will make available to ARHP health care providers a 24-hour snapshot of critical events, such as emergency room visits and inpatient discharges.
SHARE also lets users transmit and exchange clinical information such as clinical care summaries, vital signs, medications, allergies, continuity of care documents, transitions of care documents, immunization records, laboratory results, radiology report transcriptions and discharge summaries.
The Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield grant will pay for the costs of upgrading equipment and annual dues for ARHP member hospitals and clinics to participate fully in the exchange. There is no other funding mechanism to assist rural hospitals and clinics with the annual costs of participating in SHARE, the organizations said.
To keep up with the latest news and updates from BCMC, please like the Bradley County Medical Center Facebook page.
No comments:
Post a Comment