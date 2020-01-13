BEST CARE TRAINING

If you are an early childhood professional, foster parent, or early childhood educator and want to learn more about caring for young children, you may be interested in The Best Care. Sometimes it is difficult to find appropriate classes that are close to home and affordable. The University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, in partnership with the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Association, is offering training for early childhood professionals. Classes are offered free of charge and is verified training through the Traveling Arkansas’ Professional Pathways (TAPP) and supports the Better Beginnings Program.
The Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service has available a new, free set of classes for early childhood professionals and others interested in learning more about young children. These classes are part of a program called The Best Care. Ten hours of lessons will be provided on topics such as Family Engagement, Self-Care, Math Skills and Manipulatives, Movement and Literacy, The Importance of Oral Care, Dramatic Play, Bullying and Identifying Behaviors, Weathering the Classroom; Rain, Snow or Shine, Fostering Self Esteem, and Stress and Anxiety in Young Children. The 2020 Best Care classes will be held January 25th and February 15th from 7:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m. in the Forestry building on the U.A.M. campus. For more information about The Best Care classes for early childhood professionals, contact Michelle Carter at 870-226-8410. The University Of Arkansas System Division Of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Bradley County Extension Office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
