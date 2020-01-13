BRADLEY BLOCK BUILDERS PRESENT QUILT

The Bradley Block Builders Quilt Club recently presented Wade Peddy of the Herbine Community with their 2019 Christmas Quilt.
Mr. Peddy bought the winning ticket at Union Bank from teller Ana Angeles.
The Block Builders design, piece, and quilt two quilts each year, one during the Pink Tomato Festival and one at Christmas, and make them available to the public through donations to the quilt club. Funds raised from these quilts are then donated to charitable groups in the community. The quilt club is a project club of the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service and welcomes those interested in more information regarding their program to contact a club member or the extension service.
Club members wish to thank all who purchased tickets on the quilt and especially Union Bank who displayed the quilt prior to Christmas.
Mr. Peddy bought the winning ticket at Union Bank from teller Ana Angeles.
The Block Builders design, piece, and quilt two quilts each year, one during the Pink Tomato Festival and one at Christmas, and make them available to the public through donations to the quilt club. Funds raised from these quilts are then donated to charitable groups in the community. The quilt club is a project club of the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service and welcomes those interested in more information regarding their program to contact a club member or the extension service.
Club members wish to thank all who purchased tickets on the quilt and especially Union Bank who displayed the quilt prior to Christmas.
No comments:
Post a Comment