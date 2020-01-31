Bradley County Chamber Annual Meeting

The annual meeting of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce was conducted Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Warren Country Club. Chairman of the Board James Wells presided. The members reviewed financial information and were given an updated on past years activities and plans for the future.
Mr. Wells discussed the matter of hiring an executive director in cooperation with the Bradley County Economic Development Commission and pointed out that the Chamber has a contract with the City of Warren in the amount of $18,000.00 for 2020.
The following comprises the current board of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce:
*For a term ending 2020
Learnet Daniels
Maribeth Frazer
Brooke Hatch
JeNelle Lipton
Ken Simmons
*For a term ending 2021
Curtis Blankinship, Jr.
Tim Kessler
Debbie Spencer
James Wells
Terri White
*For a term ending 2022
Pam Colvin
Kim Forrest
Dana Harvey
Susan Saunders
Ron St. John
Tyler Staten
*ex-officio
Banks Mayor Keeton Hudson
Hermitage Mayor Tonya Kendrix
Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington
Jane Harris-Chamber Treasurer
Officers: James Wells, Chairman
Debbie Spencer, Chairman-Elect
Maribeth Frazer, Vice Chairman-Membership
Terri White-Vice Chairman-Special Projects
Jenelle Lipton-Secretary
