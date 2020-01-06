Circuit Court Pleas Approved

Two criminal cases plead guilty in Bradley County Circuit Monday, January 6. Judge Sam Pope presided and approved both pleas.
Christian Alan Teer pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substance, schedule I/II, methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of controlled substance, schedule VI,4 ounces. He was sentenced to 36 months supervised probation, drivers license suspended for six months and fines and fees.
Roxie Joyce Rogers plead guilty to forgery II, theft of property. She was sentenced to 60 months probation, fines, fees and restitution.
Christian Alan Teer pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substance, schedule I/II, methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of controlled substance, schedule VI,4 ounces. He was sentenced to 36 months supervised probation, drivers license suspended for six months and fines and fees.
Roxie Joyce Rogers plead guilty to forgery II, theft of property. She was sentenced to 60 months probation, fines, fees and restitution.
No comments:
Post a Comment