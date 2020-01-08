Circuit Judge Declares Daren Nelson Ineligible As Candidate

Circuit Judge Ted Capehart has declared Daren Nelson ineligible to be a candidate for District Judge in District 34, which covers Calhoun, Dallas and Cleveland Counties. According to published reports, the Judge ruled that Mr. Nelson is not a resident of the District as required by law. Mr. Nelson listed his residence as a restaurant in Harrell, Arkansas, which would be in the District, then changed his address to Moro Bay. The court ruled that neither location was the primary residence and that the actual residence was in Bradley County, which is not in the District.
All judicial elections will be held March 3, 2020 in Arkansas. Judicial candidates run nonpartisan, although the elections are conducted at the same time as party primaries.
Judge Capehart heard the case as a Special Judge, appointed for this matter. He serves in a separate judicial district.
