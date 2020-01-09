City Council Approves Land Swap With BCEDC-VIDEO Brought to You By First State Bank

The Warren City Council met in a called special meeting Thursday morning, January 9, to consider a recommendation by the Council's Community and Economic Development Committee to swap some 20 acres of land in the city's industrial park for 20 acres of industrial property located on the northeast bypass currently owned by the Bradley County Economic Development Commission. The purpose of the land swap is to put the remaining property located within the city industrial park under ownership of BCEDC so they can make an offer to a private company to build a private prison on the site to house several hundred state inmates and some local county prisoners. What type proposal will be made to the private company is unknown. It could range from selling the property at a discount or donate it out right. The undeveloped spec building on the site is already owned by the BCEDC. The building and the land and utilities were all paid for by the city of Warren economic development fund.
Five of the six council members were present for the meeting. Council Member Angela Marshall was absent. After some discussion the council voted 4-1 to approve the transaction. Council Member Joel Tolefree voted no, but made no comment.
According to Mayor Pennington, the prison will be something around an $18 million project and will create an estimated 80 jobs. The company will pay property and sales taxes.
The project is being constructed due to a contract that Bradley and Drew Counties have agreed to with the private firm and another contract with the State of Arkansas to accept the 600 state prisoners. The City of Warren is not a party to either contract. It is reported that the company is looking at sites in Bradley and Drew Counties. Should the company choose another location, the city plans to attempt to re-swap the properties.
