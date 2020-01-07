City Fire Department Has Busy Beginning To 2020

On January 2, 2020 a two story house at 209 N. Wright Street burned. It is believed the blaze began around a heater inside the house. Twenty four firemen responded.
The Department then was summoned to two fires on January 5, 2020. Both fires were ongoing at the same time. Thirteen Warren firemen combined were on the scene of the two fires with help from four county firemen. One fire was a mobile home on S, Myrtle Street which burned the trailer, two vehicles and damaged a neighboring mobile home. The second fire was an abandoned house near the intersection of e. Pine and Bradley Streets. The fire is under investigation.
Fortunately there were no injuries in any of the calls made.
