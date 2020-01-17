City/County MLK Schedule

The Warren Municipal Building will be closed January 20, 2020 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The city will not collect garbage on the 20th. All other days will be collected as scheduled.
The City of Warren ESC Building ( Police and Fire Services ) will be open and fully staffed.
The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed January 20th. County solid waste will be collected as normally scheduled. The monthly Quorum Court meeting will be conducted Tuesday, January 21 beginning at 6:00pm.
