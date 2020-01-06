County Judge Resigns From Community Action Board

The Southeast Arkansas Community Action Board meet in a called special meeting December 30, 2019 to discuss several items of business. The meeting got off to a rocky start as Board Member Darryl Johnson of Ashley County challenged the legality of the meeting due to no agenda having been sent out in advance. The meeting got heated at times and while several items were eventually discussed, no real action was taken. The board talked about looking into a bond to help pay a penalty owed to the federal government for reimbursement of funds spent by the agency for a legal expense, but which was not properly authorized by the board. According to the Executive Director, the agency does not have a means to repay the money, except to do it over time as approved by the federal agency.
Some other matters were discussed but the main thrust of the meeting was to talk about removing board members who are not attending and removing Mr. Johnson for disrupting the board meetings. Mr. Johnson voiced his intention to challenge any effort to remove him. During the meeting a letter from Chicot County Judge Mack Ball, Jr. was submitted offering his resignation from the board. In his letter the Judge stated he had tried to make a difference working through the board. He stated, "Presently, I haven't seen a path toward that future, so I feel I have tried all I know to make a difference in a positive way and to work as a unified team."
At one time the county judges of all five counties that make up the agency were members of the board. At this time only the Desha County Judge remains a member.
The next regular board meeting is set for January 21, 2020 in Crossett. The meeting is set to begin at 1:00pm.
